SCO meet: Address global energy, food crises, says Jaishankar

The global energy and food crisis caused by disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be addressed through resilient and diversified supply chains and reformed multilateralism, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent, he emphasised the need for a “zero tolerance” approach towards all forms of terrorism. The meeting was part of preparations for the SCO Summit be held in Samarkand in mid-September.

In the context of the proposal to include Iran as the ninth member of SCO at the grouping’s summit in September, Jaishankar also spoke of the potential of the India-developed Chabahar port for the bloc’s economic future.

“Highlighted that world faces an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the Covid pandemic and Ukraine conflict. This needs to be urgently addressed,” Jaishankar said in a set of tweets on his speech at the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Response required includes resilient and diversified supply chains as well as reformed multilateralism,” he added.

India has consistently called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue in order to tackle food and energy shortages that have led to spiralling inflation around the world. Over the past few years, India has been working with a range of partners, including Australia, France, Japan and the US, to build more resilient supply chains that are not dependent on China.

Jaishankar tweeted that “Zero tolerance for terrorism in all its manifestations is a must”. Uzbekistan’s state-run Dunyo information agency quoted Jaishankar as saying that SCO members should jointly fight new world threats such as new types of terrorism.

The external affairs minister tweeted that he reiterated India’s position on Afghanistan and “highlighted our humanitarian support: wheat, medicines, vaccines and clothing”.

He also underlined the “potential of Chabahar port for SCO’s economic future”. Dunyo quoted Jaishankar as saying that Iran’s entry into SCO would strengthen the grouping’s influence on the world market as its members “will have the opportunity to use the facilities of the Chabahar port”.

Jaishankar also tweeted that he spoke of India’s economic progress, while stressing the relevance of start-ups and innovation. “Today’s meeting of Foreign Ministers was very useful in preparing for the Samarkand summit,” he added.

The foreign ministers’ meeting approved several key documents, including the drafts of the Samarkand Declaration to be adopted at the upcoming summit, a comprehensive plan on long-term cooperation, and creation of efficient transport corridors.

The meeting in Tashkent was attended by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who held separate meetings with the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was in Tashkent for a conference on Afghanistan hosted earlier this week by Uzbekistan.

Jaishankar and the other foreign ministers jointly met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Jaishankar said he had conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal greetings to Mirziyoyev.

“Appreciated the momentum generated by Uzbek Presidency [of SCO] in fields of security, economy, trade, connectivity and culture. India will give the fullest support for the success of the Samarkand Summit,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also held separate meetings with Tajikistan’s foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan’s acting foreign minister Vladimir Norov, and SCO secretary-general Zhang Ming.

India is set to take over the SCO presidency next year, and Jaishankar said in a tweet: “Indian continues to bring more ideas and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amongst SCO countries. Our presidency next year will give a renewed thrust to these efforts.”

