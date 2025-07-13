SDRF rescues 6 kanwariyas from drowning in separate incidents at Haridwar

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force rescued around six Kanwariyas from drowning in separate incidents at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar, the SDRF said. In the Kanwar Yatra procession, kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

The State is witnessing heavy rainfall, causing the Ganga River's water level to rise significantly and creating strong currents.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal said," The CM had directed Haridwar Police that all Kanwar yatris should be welcomed warmly in Haridwar. We have made arrangements for their convenience. The Kanwar track was created keeping this in mind. One or two incidents took place where some minor clashes broke out. Haridwar Police has taken strict action. Haridwar Police welcomes all devotees, but nobody can take law and order into their hands."

Rishikesh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwer Singh shared details on the enhanced arrangements, which include the deployment of two drones for aerial surveillance over key routes and traffic management.

He added that medical teams, SDRF, and Forest QRT teams have been assigned to ensure safety and address potential wildlife conflicts.

Speaking to ANI, SSP said, "We are using two drones for aerial surveillance of the routes and traffic management. More than 1000 police officers have been deployed across Lakshman Jhula and Rishikesh. To surveil the route to Neelkanth Mahadev, a control room has been set up in the Laksham Jhula area in our Police Station and SSP Office. More than 40 cameras are being monitored here, covering all the Ghats of the Lakshaman Jhula and Rishikesh, and the walkable paths and traffic routes."

"In addition to the police presence, SDRF has been deployed along the route. Medical outposts have been set up across the route. Forest QRT teams have also been deployed to look after conflicts with wildlife," he said.

Earlier this week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged devotees to remain mindful of cleanliness and strictly follow the rules during the Kanwar Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister highlighted the elaborate arrangements made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

"Kanwar Yatra is very important for us. We hold a major Kanwar Mela. People from across the country come here. The centre for this is Haridwar and the adjoining areas. In a situation like this, several arrangements have to be made. This year too, we have been holding review meetings with people in the administration, the Police department and the district administration to ensure a smooth Yatra. I had a meeting with all departments in Haridwar in the recent past. Senior officers held an inter-state meeting before that. We urge everyone to be mindful of cleanliness and follow the rules of the Yatra. We welcome everyone," Dhami said.

He further said, "Our verification drive (of vendors) is ongoing. We want Kanwar Yatra to be clean like every Yatra."

Reacting on the same occasion, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal stated that the administration is continuously monitoring the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fast and dedicate the pilgrimage to the Lord Shiva.