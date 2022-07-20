Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Search fails to locate body of Assam worker reportedly drowned near China border
india news

Search fails to locate body of Assam worker reportedly drowned near China border

There were reports that one of the labourers, who fled from a road construction site near China border, was drowned in the Furak river in Arunachal Pradesh
The search team couldn’t find the dead body of the worker who is feared drowned in the river or get any leads about the other missing workers. (Representative Image)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 01:28 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

A team of officials sent by Kurung Kumey district administration in Arunachal Pradesh to locate the body of a missing labourer from Assam, who is suspected to have died due to drowning in a river, has failed to trace his whereabouts, officials said on Wednesday.

Nineteen labourers from Assam reportedly fled from a road construction site of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the district bordering China on July 5 after they were denied permission to visit their homes for Eid-al-Adha.

On Monday, there were reports that the body of one of those labourers was found in the Furak river while there was no trace of the other 18. Following this, a team of officials left Koloriang, the district headquarters, on Tuesday morning to recover the body from the site located around 200 km away.

“The team reached the place where the body was reportedly seen on Tuesday evening. But there was no trace of it and the team couldn’t find any dead body, or leads about the other missing workers,” said Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner, Bengia Nighee.

“A local villager reported about sighting the dead body. But the district team couldn’t meet him on Tuesday. He has been summoned to the Damin circle office on Wednesday to get details of where exactly the body was seen and what happened to it,” he added.

The missing labourers, who belong to Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Baksa, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts in Assam, are speculated to have tried to return to their homes through jungles. Search teams deployed since July 13 have failed to trace them yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

