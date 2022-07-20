Search fails to locate body of Assam worker reportedly drowned near China border

A team of officials sent by Kurung Kumey district administration in Arunachal Pradesh to locate the body of a missing labourer from Assam, who is suspected to have died due to drowning in a river, has failed to trace his whereabouts, officials said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nineteen labourers from Assam reportedly fled from a road construction site of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the district bordering China on July 5 after they were denied permission to visit their homes for Eid-al-Adha.

On Monday, there were reports that the body of one of those labourers was found in the Furak river while there was no trace of the other 18. Following this, a team of officials left Koloriang, the district headquarters, on Tuesday morning to recover the body from the site located around 200 km away.

“The team reached the place where the body was reportedly seen on Tuesday evening. But there was no trace of it and the team couldn’t find any dead body, or leads about the other missing workers,” said Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner, Bengia Nighee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A local villager reported about sighting the dead body. But the district team couldn’t meet him on Tuesday. He has been summoned to the Damin circle office on Wednesday to get details of where exactly the body was seen and what happened to it,” he added.

The missing labourers, who belong to Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Baksa, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts in Assam, are speculated to have tried to return to their homes through jungles. Search teams deployed since July 13 have failed to trace them yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON