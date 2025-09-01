Season-high discharge at Hathanikund barrage triggers flood warning for Delhi

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department issued two flood warnings on Monday, with the peak hourly discharge crossing the 3 lakh cusecs threshold for the first time this season at Haryana’s Hathanikund barrage. Yamuna in Delhi, measured at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), was flowing at 204.87 metres at 12pm. It was forecast to touch 206.50 metres in the next 36 to 48 hours, the latest order by the I&FC department said. Evacuation in the Yamuna floodplains begins when the water level crosses 206 metres. The Yamuna River in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

“The first warning is issued when the peak hourly discharge crosses 1 lakh cusecs, and a second warning is issued when the discharge is 3 lakh cusecs. The 3 lakh threshold was crossed at 8 am, and until noon, it remained over 3 lakh every hour,” said a flood control room official. The official said evacuation is likely soon. “This water should reach Wazirabad and Delhi in 36 hours, so instructions have been issued for preparation,” the official said.

Before Monday, the highest hourly discharge was 178,996 cusecs on August 17. On Monday, it touched 1,65,512 cusecs at 4am; 2,10,359 cusecs at 5am, 3,11,029 cusecs at 8am, and a season-high level of 3,29,313 cusecs at 9am.

“As the water level of ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50m [an advisory may be expected soon]. So, all the sector officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments shall be warned and shifted to safer places,” said the flood control room order issued on Monday.

“The police and the staff of the I&FC Department would undertake patrolling along right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps etc, as required.”

In 2023, the Yamuna swelled to its highest-ever water level of 208.66m on July 11 following a record discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Hathnikund, with several days above 100,000 cusecs. By contrast, last year’s peak was 204.38m on September 26—below even the warning level. The peak discharge last year was 87,018 cusecs, data from the Irrigation and Flood Control department showed.