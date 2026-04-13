Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday affirmed to his party cadre that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the DMK, would emerge victorious in the April 23 polls and form the government for the second consecutive time.

Secure SPA win in every seat: Stalin to party cadre

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In a letter to DMK’s cadre on Sunday, Stalin said, “I say with firm confidence: we will win this election and form the government again. The people have already decided this. The joy on women’s faces and people’s support, including those from the minority communities, would form the foundation for DMK’s victory.”

The DMK President continued, “With just 10 days remaining for the 2026 Assembly polls, wherever I go, I see the resurgence among the people for the DMK.”

Earlier in the day, Stalin conducted door-to-door campaigning in Paramakudi, 75 km from Chennai, and briefly interacted with residents.

From these interactions, Stalin said it was evident that people hoped schemes announced by his party under the Dravidian Model regime would continue under Dravidian Model 2.0 governance.

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin noted that party supporters had visited all 75,000 booths across Tamil Nadu. He urged cadres to maintain close ties with people and intensify field work over the next 10 days, working as one among them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin noted that party supporters had visited all 75,000 booths across Tamil Nadu. He urged cadres to maintain close ties with people and intensify field work over the next 10 days, working as one among them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that, despite their age, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, 92, former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko—all over 80—were campaigning to re-establish Dravidian Model governance in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that, despite their age, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, 92, former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko—all over 80—were campaigning to re-establish Dravidian Model governance in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stalin also pointed out that party general secretary Duraimurugan (Katpadi), 87, and the youngest candidate, 28-year-old Dr Kokilamani from Avanashi in Coimbatore, were toiling hard for the party’s victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin also pointed out that party general secretary Duraimurugan (Katpadi), 87, and the youngest candidate, 28-year-old Dr Kokilamani from Avanashi in Coimbatore, were toiling hard for the party’s victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stalin stressed that every vote mattered and urged cadres to adopt the motto ‘My booth is a winning booth’ to secure SPA victories in every constituency. “This is what I expect from you,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin stressed that every vote mattered and urged cadres to adopt the motto ‘My booth is a winning booth’ to secure SPA victories in every constituency. “This is what I expect from you,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, in a brief interaction with the media, Stalin took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that he is in the frustration of defeat.

Responding to a query about Palaniswami hitting out at him during the election campaigns, Stalin said, “He is in the frustration of defeat. He is speaking out of frustration.”

On taking up his morning walk, Stalin said, “Whether it is Chennai or anywhere else, I used to go for a walk. Since, it is election time, people are coming to meet me in person.”

Asked about his frequent comments that this election is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, he said, “Wearing the mask of AIADMK, the BJP is entering into Tamil Nadu. That is the truth.”

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For the 2026 assembly elections, the AIADMK has formed an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Palaniswami. Under the alliance, the BJP is contesting in 27 seats in Tamil Nadu.

On Election Commission transferring senior government officials, Stalin said he issued a statement condemning it and a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission.

To a query about the recent online leak of actor-politician Vijay’s political thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’, he said, “I do not have the necessity to give an answer regarding that.”

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