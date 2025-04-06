Security beefed up for Ram Navami in Mumbai, UP, other states; cops on high alert

Security has been heightened across several states for Ram Navami processions, with thousands of police personnel deployed and drones and CCTV cameras monitoring celebrations to ensure peace in sensitive areas. In the wake of the upcoming Ram Navami festival, Senior police officers of Paydhonie police station conducted a route march in Bhendi Bazaar, Paydhonie area in South Mumbai, with Maharashtra Security Force and Home Guards. Mumbai, India. Apr 05, 2025. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a key location for Ram Navami processions, authorities have bolstered security. Traffic management systems, firefighting equipment, drones, and CCTV cameras have been deployed.

DGP Prashant Kumar has directed local police to identify sensitive areas and collaborate with religious leaders to ensure peace. With a large number of devotees expected, additional security arrangements have been made at railway and bus stations.

Over 13,500 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, including 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, and 51 assistant commissioners of police.

Nine platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and other specialised units have also been deployed to maintain law and order.

These increased security measures come in response to recent communal incidents, such as the violence in Nagpur on March 17, and the expected large crowds during the celebrations. Drones will be used in areas like Malvani and Malad to monitor the processions.

Kolkata ramps up security for 50 rallies, five major processions



Security preparations have been ramped up in Kolkata also, with over 50 rallies, including five major processions, expected on Sunday. Police have outlined the routes and bolstered security, with forces deployed until April 7.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited key locations on Saturday, meeting with senior officers to assess the preparations. He confirmed that an additional 5,000 police personnel are likely to be deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

Security has been stepped up in sensitive regions like Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, and Bhadrak in Odisha. Special arrangements have been made in Sambalpur, which witnessed a communal clash in 2023.

More than 15 platoons of police, BSF, and CRPF personnel have been deployed, and over 100 CCTV cameras along with drones will monitor the city. Cuttack has also seen a significant police presence, with 25 platoons ensuring peace during the celebrations.

Across the country, peace committee meetings have been held in several areas, with local religious and political leaders being engaged to avoid any potential conflicts during the processions.

Security forces are also on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents, especially in communally sensitive regions.

With agencies inputs

