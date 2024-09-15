Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in J&K's Kathua

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The area has been cordoned off and efforts to neutralize the threat are ongoing. (PTI File Photo)

Security forces launched a search operation in the Bani area of Kathua district following intelligence reports of terrorist presence.

The joint operation by the police and security forces resulted in an exchange of gunfire after contact was established with the terrorists.

The area has been cordoned off and efforts to neutralize the threat are ongoing.

“A few rounds have been fired from both sides,” the Indian Army said in a brief statement.

Further details are awaited.

The security forces are engaged in the gunfight a day after they killed three terrorists in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. The operation, which took place in the Chak Tapper Kreeri area, was termed a "significant success" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the region.

Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, said that security forces had received intelligence about the movement of terrorists in the area and promptly launched an operation.

"Our columns were fired upon by terrorists hiding in a disused building," Brig Kannoth said.

Security forces returned fire and neutralised the terrorists after an intense firefight that lasted through the night.

Brig Kannoth noted that the operation was crucial in light of the forthcoming assembly elections, calling it a disruption of "nefarious Pakistani designs" in the Kashmir Valley.