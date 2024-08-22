Security of wrestlers who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment removed? Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik's big charge

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, in identical posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) claimed on Thursday evening that Delhi Police have removed security cover of female wrestlers who are set to testify against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a sexual abuse case. Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File Photo)

Last year, the trio of Phogat, Malik, and fellow grappler Bajrang Punia, led a wrestlers' protest in Delhi against Singh, the-then WFI chief accused by several women grapplers, including minors, of sexual harassment. Singh, from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“Delhi Police have withdrawn security of female wrestlers who will testify against Brij Bhushan,” the duo wrote on their respective X handles, tagging police, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and National Commission for Women (NCW).

The claims by Phogat and Malik stem from a statement by the legal team of three of the complainants; one of them will appear in the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, the legal team said.

Police, meanwhile, dismissed the claim.

“There is no order of withdrawal of security. If there is any delay in the security person reaching, that is being enquired,” it stated.

In May, the court ordered framing of charges against the Uttar Pradesh strongman, observing there was ‘sufficient material’ for him to be charged for sexual harassment.

At the recent Paris Olympics, Phogat was found overweight ahead of her gold medal bout, resulting in her disqualification. Her appeal in the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) was rejected.

On the other hand, Malik, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, retired from the sport to protest the election of Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan, as the WFI president in December 2023.