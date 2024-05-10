Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan to be charged with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, orders Delhi court

The former president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh will be charged with sexual harassment as a Delhi court on Friday ordered framing charges against him in the sexual harassment case by female wrestlers. The BJP leader has also been charged with the offence of outraging the modesty of women. Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan charged with sexual harassment(Hindustan Times)

This winds up a long case which saw the wrestlers taking to the street against Brij Bhushan twice in 2023. The Delhi Police filed the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan on June 15. The chargesheet was filed under sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Amid these serious allegations, Brij Bhushan did not get a BJP ticket from his Kaiserganj constituency but his son Karan Bhushan Singh got it.

The Delhi Police chargesheet based on the complaints of the six wrestlers said that Brij Bhushan was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking." The chargesheet stated that witnesses in the matter have mentioned that they also saw the "physically wrong gesture" of the then WFI president.

In the wrestlers' matter, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints. One was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed in this case of a minor wrestler.

Delhi Police officials said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, "after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D of IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109, 354, 354A, and 506 of IPC against accused Vinod Tomar (then assistant secretary of the wrestling federation) before the Rouse Avenue Court.