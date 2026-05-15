Security tightened in Dhar ahead of Madhya Pradesh HC verdict on Bhojshala-Kamal Maula dispute

Police have tightened security in the Dhar district as the Madhya Pradesh High Court is expected to deliver a verdict on the dispute in connection with the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

Hindus have argued that the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims believe that it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque.(File Photo/ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The legal conflict involves determining the religious character of the monument in the Dhar district.

Dhar District Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena appealed to people to maintain the peace in the district and avoid spreading misleading information or rumours.

"A court decision is expected regarding the ancient structure protected by the ASI in Dhar district. We appeal to all citizens to maintain peace in the district and not to pay attention to misleading information or rumours. The district administration is monitoring such misinformation and rumours, and strict action will be taken against any untoward information received in this regard," he said in a video released by the Public Relations Office.

Later, speaking with ANI, he informed that additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The executive magistrate and police force have been deployed, and we are keeping a watch on all the significant aspects," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The executive magistrate and police force have been deployed, and we are keeping a watch on all the significant aspects," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hindus have argued that the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims believe that it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindus have argued that the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims believe that it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 12, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its decision following final arguments. A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing the matter regularly from April 6 and heard all the parties concerned, including petitioners, respondents, interveners and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 12, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its decision following final arguments. A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing the matter regularly from April 6 and heard all the parties concerned, including petitioners, respondents, interveners and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Since April 6, 2026, regular hearings have been taking place in the matter and the case has been heard for nearly 25 days. During this period, the court heard all parties, which include petitioners, respondents, interveners and the ASI for around 60 hours. After hearing all sides, the proceedings in the matter concluded today," said Shreesh Dubey, Lawyer of Bhoj Utsav Samiti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Since April 6, 2026, regular hearings have been taking place in the matter and the case has been heard for nearly 25 days. During this period, the court heard all parties, which include petitioners, respondents, interveners and the ASI for around 60 hours. After hearing all sides, the proceedings in the matter concluded today," said Shreesh Dubey, Lawyer of Bhoj Utsav Samiti. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also said that the counsel representing the ASI responded to all the deficiencies pointed out in the ASI survey and the questions raised over it.

"The final argument in the matter has now concluded, and the next hearing will be for the judgement. I believe the verdict will come after the court vacation," Dubey said.

On the other hand, counsel for ASI, Aviral Khare, said that during the final argument, they responded to all the objections that were raised regarding the ASI survey report.

"We informed the court that the survey conducted at Bhojshala complex was carried out strictly in accordance with the court's directions and with complete impartiality and transparency. The ASI survey report runs into more than 2,000 pages and contains detailed descriptions of every aspect, including the methods used, the court's directions, how and where the survey was conducted, what findings were made at various locations, and the conclusions drawn by the ASI after analytical study and investigation," Khare said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that final arguments from all parties were concluded on Tuesday and the court has reserved the matter for its decision. No further arguments will take place in the case now; only the judgement remains, which the court will pronounce in due course.

According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON