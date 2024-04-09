Seema Haider assaulted? Viral video shows her with bruised lip, eye. What happened?

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who crossed the Indian border to meet and marry her lover Sachin Meena from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, is once again in the news after a video showing her with injuries and bruises on her face went viral. The video shows Seema Haider with a swollen eye and a bruised lip, sparking rumours of domestic violence. Video showing Seema Haider with injuries (Photo - X/screengrab)

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), went viral on social media and sparked rumours that Seema Haider was being physically abused by her husband Sachin Meena.

However, Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh clarified that the video is “fake”. Releasing an official statement, AP Singh said the video of Seema Haider was artificially manipulated using AI, and was posted on social media by Pakistani YouTubers.

After probing the source of the video, the Noida Police also said that Seema Haider's viral clip is a deepfake and she was not beaten up.

Seema Haider breaks silence on deepfake

Meanwhile, Seema Haider also issued a statement clarifying that she is completely safe and there are no problems between her and her husband.

She also slammed social media influencers and news channels in Pakistan for sharing this video and spreading misinformation during the holy month of Ramzan.

“Everything is absolutely alright between me and my husband Sachin. Our entire family is staying happily and peacefully. I am in India. I am in Uttar Pradesh and the chief minister of the state Maharaj Yogi Adityanathji will never allow any kind of atrocity against any woman,” she said.

Seema Haider, a resident of Pakistan's Karachi, started talking to UP resident Sachin Meena through online gaming app PUBG, and the two fell in love. The Pakistani woman made headlines when she entered India illegally with her three children and got married to Sachin. The couple now resides in Noida.