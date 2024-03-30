Seema Haider's Pak husband sues her and Sachin of ‘cheating’ in Noida court: Report

Ghulam Haider, the husband of Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who illegally entered India in May last year to marry Sachin Meena, an Indian she met online, filed a complaint in a Noida court this week accusing Seema and her partner Sachin of “cheating,” according to The Times of India report. Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena. (Sourced)

Represented by his Indian lawyer Momin Malik, Ghulam Haider has initiated legal proceedings against the couple under CrPC's Section 156 (3). According to the TOI report, Momin claimed that Seema had not finalised her divorce from Ghulam Haider, rendering her marriage to Sachin invalid.

During the hearing on Thursday, Momin argued that Seema had identified Ghulam Haider as her husband in her bail application following her arrest for illegally entering India, despite publicly claiming to be married to Sachin.

He said the court issued a notice to the Noida police, directing them to submit a report by April 18. Seema and Sachin were apprehended by Noida police in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on July 3 last year under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). They were later released on bail on July 7. Sachin’s father was also arrested but granted bail later.

Who is Seema Haider?

In July 2023, Seema Haider was discovered residing with Sachin Meena in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. She professed that she developed feelings for him while playing the mobile game PUBG and decided to relocate to India to be with him. Consequently, she left her former husband, who was living and employed in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with BBC, Haider stated that she embraced Hinduism and expressed her reluctance to return to her homeland. She also asserted that her children from her previous marriage had embraced Hinduism as well.

Seema wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking Indian citizenship, amidst calls for her deportation.