Sena (UBT) MP mocks Pak's Seema Haider, ‘behen’ Mary Millben for hailing CAA: ‘What exactly is she celebrating?’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday mocked Pakistani national Seema Haider African-American singer Mary Millben for hailing India's move to notify the rules of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Chaturvedi wondered what exactly Seema Haider was celebrating when she wasn't a persecuted minority from Pakistan. Seema Haider and her family (PTI)

Seema Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children last year and now lives in Greater Noida, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and claimed that the CAA would help her get Indian citizenship.

"The Indian government has implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today in our country. We are very happy about it and congratulate the government for it. Truly, what Modi ji has done what he had promised. I will be indebted to them throughout my life and keep thanking them," Haider said in a video message where she stood along with Sachin and three of her four children.

"On this happy occasion, I congratulate my brother advocate A P Singh for his work as now my citizenship-related obstacles would also be removed with this law," the Pakistani national said.

To be sure, Haider will not be a direct beneficiary of the CAA, which was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Haider claims to have adopted Hinduism and married Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena.

“Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she persecuted minority from Pakistan,” Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

“Also, US citizen, behen Mary Miliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab! (sic)” she added.

Mary Millben described the implementation of CAA as a pathway towards peace. “This is a true act of democracy,” she said in a post on X.

“As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” Millben wrote.