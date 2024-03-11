 ‘Very happy’: Seema Haider, family celebrate as CAA rules notified | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Very happy’: Seema Haider, family celebrate as CAA rules notified | Watch

‘Very happy’: Seema Haider, family celebrate as CAA rules notified | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 10:58 PM IST

PM Modi has done what he promised, she said.

Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who illegally entered India in May last year to marry Sachin Meena, an Indian she met online, was on Monday seen celebrating with her family in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, after the Union government notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

Seema Haider and her family (PTI)
Seema Haider and her family (PTI)

Also Read | Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules: Eligibility, procedure, language requirement explained

Haider and her family held up the Indian tricolour, and posters of prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We are very happy…we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he promised,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019, makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, to get Indian citizenship.

Also Read | CAA notified: MHA forms panel, lays down SOP for granting citizenship

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are all Muslim-majority countries.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider made headlines in July 2023, after authorities found her living with Sachin in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh; she claimed that she fell in love with him on mobile game PUBG, and decided to come to India to be with him.

In doing so, she left her then husband, who was living and working in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | CAA rules notified: Protest erupts in Jamia, acting vice-chancellor says won't allow agitation

Haider told BBC in an interview that she had become a Hindu, and refused to return to her native country. She further claimed that her children with her first husband, too, had converted to Hinduism.

Seema is also reported to have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship, amid calls for her to be deported.

Also Read | CAA rules notified: A timeline of events

She will, however, not be a CAA beneficiary as she is a Muslim and came to India after the cut-off date.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On