CAA notified: MHA forms panel, lays down SOP for granting citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday in a gazette notification announced the formation of an empowered committee in the states or Union territories for granting citizenship under the notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



According to the gazette notification, these empowerd committee will be headed by the Director (Census Operations) of the state or UT concerned. The panel comprises members including an officer in the subsidiary Intelligence Bureau not below the rank of deputy secretary to the Government of India (GoI), jurisdictional foreigners regional registration officer concerned, state informatics officer of national informatics centre of the state or UT, and the Post Master General of the state or UT concerned or a postal officer nominated by the Post Master General not below the rank of deputy secretary to the GoI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.(File photo)

The MHA has also named invitees of this empowered panel which include a representative from the office of Principal Secretary (Home) or Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the state or UT concerned, a representative of jurisdictional Divisional Railway Manager of Railways.



The home ministry notification also stated that there shall be a district level panel headed by the jurisdictional Senior Superintendent or Superintendent of Post who shall be the Designated Officer.



The panel would consist of the following members: District Informatics Officer or District Informatics Assistant of the District concerned and a nominee of the Centre. This panel will have invitees which include a representative not below the rank of Naib Tehsildar or equivalent from the Office of District Collector and a jurisdictional Station Master of Railways, subject to availability.



The notification stated that the quorum of each of the above committee shall be two, including the Chair.

Grant of Citizenship

The MHA notification stated that applicant will file the application for registration as a citizen of India or grant of certificate of naturalisation as citizen of India under the rules. The verification of the documents submitted by the applicant will be carried out by the district level committee.



The designated officer will administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant as specified in the Second Schedule to the Citizenship Act, 1955 and thereafter, sign the oath of allegiance and forward the same in electronic form along with confirmation regarding verification of documents to the Empowered Committee.



It should be noted that the empowered committee may make enquiry as it considers necessary for ascertaining the suitability of the applicant, including obtaining report from the security agency.



The report of the security agency referred are uploaded online by such agency and accessible to the Empowered Committee.

If satisfied with the suitability of the applicant, the empowered committee may grant him/her the citizenship of India by registration or naturalisation, as the case may be, and issue a certificate of registration or naturalisation, as the case may be, in the Form as prescribed in the said rules.



The gazette notification states that the certificate of registration under sub-rule (2A) of rule 14 and Certificate of Naturalisation under sub-rule (1A) of rule 15 shall be digitally signed or signed by the Chairman of Empowered Committee.



Later, the Empowered Committee shall maintain a register in accordance with the said rules (as per online format), containing the details of persons so registered or naturalised as a citizen of India, which shall be accessible to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Security Agency.

This Order shall come in to force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.