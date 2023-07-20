‘We are aware’: MEA on Pakistani national Seema Haider

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it is aware of the case of Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who crossed over to India to be with his partner whom she met on gaming platform PubG.



“We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail. The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes. As of now, this is all I can say”, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.|



On July 4, the Gautambuddha Nagar Police had arrested Haider for illegally entering India via Nepal with her four children. Her partner Sachin Meena and his father were arrested for sheltering the illegal immigrants. Pakistani national Seema Haider.(File)

Four days later, she and her partner were granted bail by the Gautambuddha Nagar district court. Haider and her four children had been staying with Meena at his rented apartment in Rabupura in Greater Noida since May 13.



According to UP Police, Seema Haider had sneaked into India via Nepal on May 13 after flying from Karachi to Dubai and then to Kathmandu. She had reached Greater Noida via Lucknow and Agra where Sachin Meena was waiting for her.

The UP Police said she and Meena had met in a hotel in Kathmandu in March this year. The couple had spent seven days in a hotel room after checking in under false names.



Seema Haider and her lover have been questioned by the UP ATS earlier this week. The Pakistani national was enquired about her real motives behind crossing into India illegally and over claims of her brother and uncle serving in the Pakistani army. A news report also claimed that Haider was asked by UP ATS to read some lines in English. She read the text and in an impeccable manner.

