‘Sachin Meena booked room using fake name, stayed here with Seema Haider for 7 days’, claims Nepal hotel owner

A hotel owner in Nepal capital Kathmandu has claimed that Pakistani national Seema Haider and her boyfriend Sachin Meena stayed at his hotel.



“They came here in March and left after staying here for 7-8 days. Most of the time, they used to be inside their room, go out in the evening and return early because our hotel closes by 9.30-10 pm”, the hotel owner Ganesh told ANI. Sachin Meena (L) and Seema Haider at their residence in Rabupura village, about 90 km from New Delhi. (AFP)

“Sachin came here first and booked the hotel. He told us that his wife will join him the next day. Seema came the next day...At the time of leaving, Seema left first & Sachin left the next day...Only the two had come, they didn't have the children with them...He had entered his name as Shivansh. They had made the payment in cash in Indian currency notes”, he added.



According to the Uttar Pradesh Police statement released on Wednesday, Sachin Meena had booked a room at New Vinayak Hotel in Kathmandu after reaching there via Gorakhpur on March 10. He had received Seema at Kathmandu airport who had reached the Nepal capital via Sharjah. The UP Police had also mentioned that the couple stayed in the hotel for seven-eight days.

The UP Police had said that Seema had planned to leave Pakistan to be with her lover as early as 2022 when she had sold her home for 12 lakh Pakistani rupees just three months after buying it. After spending a week with Meena at the Nepal hotel, she obtained a tourist visa in May and travelled to Dubai and then to Kathmandu before sneaking into Khunwa border in UP's Siddharthnagar. She later reached Gautambuddhanagar via Lucknow and Agra.



Seema was questioned by ATS over her kin and claims of her uncle and brother serving in the Pakistan Army. She denied the claims but said that her brother was preparing to join the Pakistan Army.

