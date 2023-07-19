Seema Haider a Pakistani agent? Senior UP police official responds

The mystery around Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who along with her four children crossed over to India via Nepal to be with her partner Sachin Meena, continues.



The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) grilled her and Meena for the second consecutive day for eight hours before being allowed to return home.



"All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken..." Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), Uttar Pradesh Police, was quoted by ANI as saying on Wednesday, in response to question whether Seema Haider is a Pakistani agent.



"No team is going anywhere," Kumar responded when asked if a UP Police team is going to Nepal.



During the grilling by UP ATS on Tuesday, Haider is said to hbave failed to answer questions regarding her intention behind entering India illegally. The Intelligence Bureau officials were also present during the questioning. The IB has sought a report from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central force that guards the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sources in the UP ATS told HT that Seema Haider was questioned about her kin in Pakistan and claims of her uncle and brother being in the Pakistan Army. Denying the claims, she said her brother was preparing to join the Pakistan army.



Haider claims she met Sachin Meena while playing the online game PubG. The duo began private conversations and fell in love. Both the partners claim they met in Nepal in March this year wherein they got married. Two months later, Haider ‘escaped’ from Pakistan with her four childeren via Dubai and Nepal to arrive in Greater Noida.



The Indian authorities are probing the possibility of whether she is an agent of Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

