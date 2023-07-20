Home / India News / UP ATS asked Seema Haider to read text in English. The results are shocking

UP ATS asked Seema Haider to read text in English. The results are shocking

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Jul 20, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Seema Haider illegally crossed over to India via Nepal in May, heading to Greater Noida to live with her partner Sachin Meena whom she met on PubG in 2020.

Seema Haider, the 30-year-old Pakistani national who is under lens of the security agencies after she crossed over to India to be with his 22-year-old partner Sachin Meena, spoke perfect English during interrogation by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

According to an India Today report, the UP ATS sleuths asked her read a few lines in English. The sources told website that the Pakistani national not only read the text well, but the manner in which she read English was just perfect.

Pakistan's Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena.(PTI)
Pakistan's Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena.(PTI)

It has also been revealed that Seema Haider had reached out to people mostly from Delhi-National Capital Region through PubG, the game platform on which she had met Meena.

Haider was grilled by the UP ATS for two days, the questionnaire pertaining to her motive behind sneaking into India illegally. She was also asked about her kin and the claims of her uncle and brother serving in the Pakistan Army.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police in a statement had detailed how Haider had planned to cross over to India as early as January 2022. In March this year, she had met Sachin Meena at a hotel in Nepal capital Kathmandu and spent seven days over there under false names.

In May, she obtained a tourist visa and flew from Karachi to Dubai and then to Kathmandu before taking a bus to Khunwa border situated in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. She travelled to Lucknow, Agra and then reached Greater Noida where Meena had taken a room on rent in the Rabupura area.

When questioned about possibility of Haider being an agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, UP Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said,"
All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken".

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out