UP ATS asked Seema Haider to read text in English. The results are shocking

Seema Haider, the 30-year-old Pakistani national who is under lens of the security agencies after she crossed over to India to be with his 22-year-old partner Sachin Meena, spoke perfect English during interrogation by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).



According to an India Today report, the UP ATS sleuths asked her read a few lines in English. The sources told website that the Pakistani national not only read the text well, but the manner in which she read English was just perfect. Pakistan's Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena.(PTI)

It has also been revealed that Seema Haider had reached out to people mostly from Delhi-National Capital Region through PubG, the game platform on which she had met Meena.

Haider was grilled by the UP ATS for two days, the questionnaire pertaining to her motive behind sneaking into India illegally. She was also asked about her kin and the claims of her uncle and brother serving in the Pakistan Army.



On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police in a statement had detailed how Haider had planned to cross over to India as early as January 2022. In March this year, she had met Sachin Meena at a hotel in Nepal capital Kathmandu and spent seven days over there under false names.



In May, she obtained a tourist visa and flew from Karachi to Dubai and then to Kathmandu before taking a bus to Khunwa border situated in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. She travelled to Lucknow, Agra and then reached Greater Noida where Meena had taken a room on rent in the Rabupura area.



When questioned about possibility of Haider being an agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, UP Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said,"

All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken".

