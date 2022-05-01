Seer calls for dharam sansad at Taj Mahal

Agra: A seer from Ayodhya has called for a prayer session at the Taj Mahal on May 5 alleging that the monument was the Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple.

The seer, who identified himself as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya from Ayodhya, had released a video on social media earlier in the day alleging that he was not allowed to enter the premises when he visited the monument on Tuesday because he was wearing saffron.

The authenticity of the clip could not be verified independently. Archaeological Survey of India’s Agra circle superintending archaeologist, Raj Kumar Patel, refuted the seer’s claims about the temple but clarified that he was not barred from entering because of the saffron clothing. He further said that the seer should visit the monument in order to clear any miscommunication.

The seer was carrying a ‘dharm dand’ (religious mast) made of metal when he tried to enter the campus on Tuesday.

In the video on social media on Saturday, the seer asked his followers to reach the western gate of the Taj Mahal campus on May 5 for offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

“I was denied entry to Taj Mahal because I was wearing saffron and thus there was a protest. The head of the ASI department there had apologised and asked me to visit again. I will reach Taj Mahal on May 5 to install idol of Shiva and India would be declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ during Sanatan Dharam Sansad. All these activities would be held within the ambit of the Constitution,” claimed the seer in the video.