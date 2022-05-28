Seer claims Mangaluru mosque’s land belongs to his mutt

Amid a controversy over discovery of a temple-like structure in a mosque in Malali in Mangaluru continues, a seer has claimed that land of the mosque belongs to his mutt.

Rudramuni Swami, the seer of Jangama Math, said there was a shrine belonging to their mutt and it should be returned. “It has come to light in Tambula Prashne that there was Shivashakti shrine and Guru Mutt at Malali. There are records to prove that the Guru Mutt, which was on the mosque land, was a branch of Gurpur Mutt,” the seer told reporters on Friday.

He claimed that there were 64 Veer Shaiva and Lingayat Mutts in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. “Malali was one among them and in fact, the entire village belonged to the mutt. The land was later given to one Kattemar family from the mutt. Until 1970, the mutt was receiving lease money and it stopped after the land reforms came about. The land of Malali is the area of Veerashaiva Lingayat tradition. There is no doubt in it,” he claimed.

The seer went on to add that the Muslim community in Malai should return the land to mutt.

The district administration refused to comment on the claims and said matter was sub judice “The court will decide on the matter and not religious persons. As of now we have asked for the status quo to be maintained, it continues,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

The claims by the seer come following a controversy that erupted after a temple-like structure was noticed during a demolition as part of the renovation of the mosque in the city’s outskirts, last month. Officials said Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.

The meeting was attended by members of the gram panchayat, Wakf board, endowment, state archaeology, revenue, and senior police officials. The deputy commissioner said the matter was already in the court, and a temporary injunction had been issued to all the parties, especially to the president of the mosque, the above-cited official said.

According to police, photographs of what appears to be a “kalasha” (spire), “tomara” (pillar) and poles resembling a temple were circulated on social media soon after the front portion of the mosque was demolished for renovation work, undertaken by the mosque authority.

On Wednesday, the VHP performed “Tambula Prashne” rituals, saying it would prove “whether a temple existed at the spot”. The outfit also roped in Kerala-based astrologer GP Gopalakrishna Panicker to conduct the rituals, police said.

Elaborating on how the controversy started, a senior police officer said some earthmovers were deployed at the mosque to bring down its front portion as part of the renovation process. “During the process, an alleged temple-like structure came to some people’s notice. JCB workers deployed at the mosque might have clicked photographs of the structure and shared them online. As soon as we learnt about the photos being uploaded, we took notice of the issue,” the senior police officer said requesting anonymity.