Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi protests Raut arrest in Parliament, tweets on ED

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday was seen protesting party colleague Sanjay Raut’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. In a widely-shared image, Chaturvedi was seen holding a placard that read: ‘ED means Extended Department of the BJP”.

In a tweet, she alleged the misuse of the probe agency. “Answer to my parliamentary question regarding ED says it all: “27 times increase in cases filed, however look at the conviction rate: of 0.5% This is a political witch-hunt targeting the opposition, not an attempt to bring transparency in financial dealing,” Chaturvedi wrote on Monday, and shared a report.

The Shiv Sena leader, a Rajya Sabha member, had earlier submitted a suspension of business notice in the upper house. "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022," wrote Chaturvedi to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu, news agency ANI reported.

The 45-year-old leader has been delivering strong remarks since Sunday as Raut was taken to ED’s office. “We won’t bow down. We won’t get scared. We would face them,” she wrote in Hindi, along with a photo that had Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, his son Uddhav and Sanjay Raut.

Raut, 60, has been arrested in Patra Chawl case. The agency carried out raids at his home for about nine hours, and questioned him. According to officials, he was arrested due to “non-cooperation'', “unaccounted cash recovered at his residence”, and recovery of “incriminating documents” from his place.

