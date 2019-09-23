e-paper
‘Send 5 families to India every year as tourists’: PM Modi urges Indian diaspora at Houston event

PM Modi in the US: Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian-American community in the US for its contributions and said it has set the ‘set the stage for a glorious future as far as India-USA ties are concerned’.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a week-long visit to the US where he addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston followed by another gathering of the Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Indian diapora to send at least five non-Indian families as tourists to India every year.

Addressing members of the Indian community in Houston, Modi said, “Can you do something for me? It is a small request. I am saying this to all Indians living all over the world. You take a decision that every year, each one of you will send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists.”

He was speaking at an event after unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum in the city. Modi also inaugurated the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and a temple there.

The prime minister also praised the Indian-American community in the US for its contributions and said it has set the ‘set the stage for a glorious future as far as India-USA ties are concerned’.

PM Modi unveiled the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a 50,000-strong crowd at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston’s NRG Stadium where he was accompanied by the US President Dnald Trump. Modi called for a ‘decisive battle’ against terrorism and those supporting it and also called on the US to make the most of opportunities offered by his government’s plan to make India a $ 5-tillion economy in five years.

WATCH: PM Modi-Donald Trump bonhomie steals the show at Howdy Modi event

 

He has since arrived in New York on the second leg of his week-long US visit where he will also address the UN General Assembly in New York and meet world leaders on the margins of the UN session besides holding bilateral talks with President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 06:06 IST

