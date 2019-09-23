‘Send 5 families to India every year as tourists’: PM Modi urges Indian diaspora at Houston event

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Indian diapora to send at least five non-Indian families as tourists to India every year.

Addressing members of the Indian community in Houston, Modi said, “Can you do something for me? It is a small request. I am saying this to all Indians living all over the world. You take a decision that every year, each one of you will send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists.”

He was speaking at an event after unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum in the city. Modi also inaugurated the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and a temple there.

The prime minister also praised the Indian-American community in the US for its contributions and said it has set the ‘set the stage for a glorious future as far as India-USA ties are concerned’.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a 50,000-strong crowd at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston’s NRG Stadium where he was accompanied by the US President Dnald Trump. Modi called for a ‘decisive battle’ against terrorism and those supporting it and also called on the US to make the most of opportunities offered by his government’s plan to make India a $ 5-tillion economy in five years.

He has since arrived in New York on the second leg of his week-long US visit where he will also address the UN General Assembly in New York and meet world leaders on the margins of the UN session besides holding bilateral talks with President Trump.

