‘Send him to Afghanistan to protect women’: Union minister on Owaisi’s remarks

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment on crimes against women in India, saying that he should be sent to Afghanistan. “It is better to send Owaisi to Afghanistan to protect their women and their community,” Karandlaje was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Her remarks come after the AIMIM chief slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central dispensation on the Afghanistan crisis. “As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before the age of five years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn’t it happening here,” he said, while addressing an event on Thursday.

Referring to the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamist extremist group Taliban, Owaisi said that Pakistan – that has long been blamed of providing the group with logistics, arms and medical aid, has “gained the most” from the ongoing crisis in the country.

“Experts are saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan. ISI is an enemy of India. You must remember that ISI controls the Taliban and uses it like a puppet,” he added, according to ANI.

Owaisi also spoke about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, saying that there is a “need for investigation.” “In West Bengal, they acted like Talibanis, so a need for enquiry is there. Our workers should get justice,” the AIMIM chief further stated.

Meanwhile, several Afghan women, working in government and non-government organisations, including the human rights activists, have said that the Taliban have to take them into account when they form the new regime in Afghanistan. This comes amid the Islamist group projecting a more moderate outlook this time around, assuring that women will be allowed to go to educational institutions for receiving education as well as work. However, they have also emphasised that all these will be permitted as per the ‘Islamic Law.’

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghan women would be “happy within the framework of Sharia.” “Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."

Also Read | Afghan women protest, say haven’t been allowed to work by Taliban

Talking about women working in the media industry, Mujahid said that it would depend on the laws introduced by the new government in the country.

Despite the Taliban's assurance, many Afghan women journalists have said that they were not allowed to work by the extremist group. According to TOLOnews, Shabnam Khan Dawran, an anchor of Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) said that she couldn’t enter her office after the Taliban captured Kabul and that she was told the changed regime is the reason behind the same.

Recent photos and videos that emerged from the Kabul airport also claimed Taliban fighters using sharp objects to beat women and children, who are trying to flee Afghanistan and the rule of the group.