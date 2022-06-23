Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal': Mamata Banerjee after TMC protest in Guwahati
india news

'Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal': Mamata Banerjee after TMC protest in Guwahati

Hours after Trinamool workers protests in Guwahati outside the hotel where the rebel Sena MLAs are staying, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked why these MLAs are in Assam at a time when the state is reeling under flood. 
Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of bulldozing democracy. 
Published on Jun 23, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP accusing the party of trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Questioning why MLAs are being sent to flood-affected Assam, the Trinamool supremo said, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them." The chief minister's statement came after Trinamool workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

Follow LIVE updates of Maharashtra political crisis

"Democracy is totally bulldozed by the BJP government. I feel sad. It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure is totally demolished by the BJP government," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday took a jibe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the priorities of the Himanta Biswa government are clear as the government is "busy following orders from Delhi to play host to rebel MLAs".

RELATED STORIES

"I wish CM Himanta Biswa cared more about the flood-affected victims and less about toppling the Maharashtra government. Priorities are clear for a remote controlled subservient government," Abhishek tweeted.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa has drawn flak amid the Maharashtra political mayhem for turning host to the rebel Sena MLAs who chose Guwahati for their camping straight from Surat. Himanta, however, dismissed the criticism and said he will be happy if Assam becomes an international political epicentre which will help the state earn revenue. "We should be happy as it will bring in revenue. We will earn through GST and we need it during these difficult times of devastating floods in the state," Sarma said on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mamata banerjee uddhav thackeray
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP