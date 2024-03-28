Senior journalist’s house burgled in Karvenagar

The house of a city-based journalist was burgled at Shailesh Housing Society in Karvenagar area. Police said bulgars stole silver utensils worth of ₹ 1,20,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between Monday 6:30 pm and Tuesday 11:30 am.

According to the complainant, his mother is unwell, hence she was admitted in a nearby hospital. There was no one at the home at the time of theft, he said.

Complainant said that all family members were at the hospital. When they returned home on Tuesday, he found that door lock from the back side of the house was broken and valuables like silver utensils were missing from the house.

Sunita Rokade, senior police inspector at Alankar police station, said, “We are collecting CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the locality and soon we will arrest the culprits.’’

A case has been registered at Alankar police station under sections of 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.