 Senior journalist’s house burgled in Karvenagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Senior journalist’s house burgled in Karvenagar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 07:40 AM IST

According to the complainant, his mother is unwell, hence she was admitted in a nearby hospital. There was no one at the home at the time of theft, he said

The house of a city-based journalist was burgled at Shailesh Housing Society in Karvenagar area.

Police said bulgars stole silver utensils worth of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,20,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said bulgars stole silver utensils worth of 1,20,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between Monday 6:30 pm and Tuesday 11:30 am.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said bulgars stole silver utensils worth of 1,20,000.

According to the complainant, his mother is unwell, hence she was admitted in a nearby hospital. There was no one at the home at the time of theft, he said.

Complainant said that all family members were at the hospital. When they returned home on Tuesday, he found that door lock from the back side of the house was broken and valuables like silver utensils were missing from the house.

Sunita Rokade, senior police inspector at Alankar police station, said, “We are collecting CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the locality and soon we will arrest the culprits.’’

A case has been registered at Alankar police station under sections of 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Senior journalist’s house burgled in Karvenagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On