Separatism becomes history in J&K: Amit Shah as 2 outfits leave Hurriyat

Two organisations associated with the Hurriyat Conference in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have announced severing of all ties with separatism, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, terming the development a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building India into a developed, peaceful and unified country.

According to officials familiar with the development, two associate organisations of Hurriyat — J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement — have announced severing ties with the separatist outfit.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir,” Shah said in a post on X. “The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism.”

He added: “I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It was a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”

The development came nearly a fortnight after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on March 11 banned two organisations — Awami Action Committee, headed by Kashmir’s influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen — for five years over their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Last week, Shah had informed Parliament that between 2019 and 2024, the 14 most serious organisations linked to Hurriyat have been banned. “Hurriyat, which was once used as a mediator for talks with Pakistan, has been dismantled,” he said while replying to the discussion on the working of MHA in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

“Earlier, in Kashmir, terrorists would frequently infiltrate from a neighbouring country, carry out bomb blasts and murders, and the attitude of the then central governments towards these incidents was lenient. They would remain silent, afraid to speak out, and were also fearful of losing their vote bank. After Narendra Modi became the PM, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was adopted,” Shah added.