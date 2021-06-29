‘Serious threat of kidnapping’ in Afghanistan: India alerts nationals

India on Tuesday issued a detailed and specific security alert for its nationals in Afghanistan against the backdrop of an escalation in violent attacks by terror groups, warning that they should exercise utmost vigilance as they faced a “serious threat of kidnapping”.

The security advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid a massive surge in violence by the Taliban, which has enhanced its efforts to wrest control of territory from Afghan government forces as the US continues withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan.

The alert, also tweeted by the Indian embassy’s handle, said terror groups had “escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including targeting Afghan defence and security forces and Afghan government institutions and even civilians”.

The advisory specifically warned that Indian nationals are “not exceptions” amid the escalation of violence, and they “additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping”.

“In view of the heightened security threats, all Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are advised to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during movement to their places of work,” the advisory said.

“All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to avoid all types of non-essential movements. Movements especially during peak commuting hours should also be avoided. While travelling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places,” it added.

Indian firms operating in Afghanistan were advised to put in place security measures for Indian employees deployed at project sites. They were also asked to contact the security wing of the Indian embassy for guidance and assistance.

There was no official word from the external affairs ministry on the development. However, Indian authorities have been keeping a close watch on security-related developments in Afghanistan ever since the US administration announced its plans to pull out all troops from the country by September 11. Indian officials believe the US drawdown could be completed as early as July.

A majority of Indian nationals in Afghanistan are engineers and staff working on hundreds of development projects being implemented across the country. India is the largest regional donor in Afghanistan, with pledges of around $3 billion.

The security advisory said targeted attacks were on the rise in various Afghan provinces and districts in recent weeks, and were directed against government establishments and security posts. Civilians have been caught in the middle of the conflict, and incidents of roadside blasts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and use of magnetic IEDs to target civilian vehicles were being reported from many parts of Afghanistan.

All Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan were advised to register with the embassy in Kabul and two functional consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

“Any essential movement may please be kept as discreet as possible. Movements generally should not have a predictable pattern and timing and routes taken should be changed wherever possible to maintain an element of surprise,” the security advisory said.

It further advised that travel outside the main cities should be avoided, and if necessary, such visits be undertaken by air as “many highways and roads are unsafe and prone to attacks” and illegal check posts have been set up by anti-government elements. Before any such trips, Indian nationals should contact the embassy or consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif for updates on the security situation and precautions to be taken, it said.

Indian nationals were also told to keep contact numbers of the nearest police station, the Indian embassy and consulates, colleagues or other Indians known to them handy in case of emergency. The alert also pointed out that the availability of flights between India and Afghanistan and between major cities within Afghanistan changes often because of security reasons and Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban, in a statement issued through its website, said “all civilian and non-military foreign nationals, diplomats, embassies, consulates and workers of humanitarian organisations” would not “face any problems or security risks” from the organisation.

“They may continue their diplomatic work and humanitarian activities per normal routine. As far as it is related to the [Taliban], we have fulfilled our responsibility regarding their safety,” it said.