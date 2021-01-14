IND USA
Serum Institute to stockpile Novavax vaccine candidate from around April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Vials of Covishield before being packaged a lab of Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (File photo)

The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

"Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," he said.

