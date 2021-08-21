Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Seven held for sedition over ‘anti-national’ slogans in Ujjain
bhopal news

Seven held for sedition over ‘anti-national’ slogans in Ujjain

The SP said, “Hundreds of people had gathered for a procession and started shouted slogans ‘Zindabad Zindabad Pakistan Zindabad’. It went on for few minutes before some people stopped them.”
By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:39 AM IST
After the incident, heavy police deployment has been made in the area.

As many as seven people have been arrested in Ujjain for allegedly shouting “anti-national” slogans during a Muharram procession on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that a total of 14 people have been booked under sedition charges.

An FIR in the case was registered on Friday against the accused, all residents of Geeta Colony in the city, under sections 124 A (sedition), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 188 (violation of order duly promulgated by officer) of the Indian Penal Code, said Satyendra Shukla, superintendent of police, Ujjain.

Shukla said there was “tension” in the area last year as well, which is why the police “decided to shoot video.”

“Police personnel present there shot the video of the incident to be sure about the authenticity of the video. The FIR has been registered after identifying the accused from the footage. We have arrested seven people and more people will be booked. All the accused were found to be between 19 and 30 years old,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident and said, “I will not tolerate such incidents and Talibani mentality in my state. Tough action will be taken against these anti-national people.”

