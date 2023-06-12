Seven including two kids killed after car rams into truck in AP: Police

In a tragic incident, seven persons including two children, were killed while another suffered injuries when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Ananthapalli village of Nallajerla mandal at around 5:30am.

“Six of them died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries at the government hospital at Kovvuru later in the day. A 26-year-old, who was grievously injured in the mishap, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital and his condition is stable,” Kovvur deputy superintendent of police V S N Varma said.

He said the deceased persons, who hailed from Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram town, were returning to their native place from Hyderabad, after attending a family function.

“The accident took place, when the SUV swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside,” the DSP said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed.

“We have booked a case of accident and are investigating,” the DSP said.