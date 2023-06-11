Two men die after speeding trailer hits their car outside Haj Bhawan

LUCKNOW Two men who had come to drop off their family members at the Haj House in Sarojini Nagar police station died after a speeding trailer allegedly hit their car, which was parked on the roadside. The two victims, who were inside the car during the collision, died on the spot. (HT Photo)

The two victims, who were inside the car during the collision, died on the spot. The speeding trailer, which hit their car, was coming from Kanpur Road. They were declared dead on arrival by the hospital. “Following the accident, the trailer driver left the vehicle and fled from the spot,” said police.

“The victims has been identified as Mohammad Asif, 28 and Firoz Anwar, 45, both residents of Mubarakpur in Azamgarh district,” said Sarojini Nagar inspector Santosh Kumar Arya.

“Both had gone to Lucknow by car to droff off their family members and his son on Hajj pilgrimage. After dropping their family members, they were inside the car when the trailer hit their vehicle,” said the victim’s family to police.

“Asif had come to the Haj House to drop off his father Zahrul Hasan while Mohammad Firoz had come to drop off his mother and brother who were going for Hajj,” said police. According to the police, the accused driver is being searched on the basis of the car number seized. CCTV footage is being investigated to identify the accused.

“A case has also been registered under IPC Sections 279, 304A on the basis of the complaint received from Asif’s father Zahrul Hasan on Sunday at Sarojini Nagar police station,” he added.