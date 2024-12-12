Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seven suspected Maoists killed in joint operation in South Abujhmad

ByRitesh Mishra
Dec 12, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Seven suspected Maoists were killed in a joint operation by security forces in Abujhmaad jungles, ongoing since early Thursday morning.

Raipur: At least seven suspected Maoists were killed on Thursday in a joint operation by the security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Abujhmaad jungles, officials said.

Seven suspected Maoists killed in South Abujhmad (Representational image)
Seven suspected Maoists killed in South Abujhmad (Representational image)

The operation commenced in response to intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region, said a police officer.

“Early on Thursday morning intermittent encounters have been ongoing between the security forces and Maoists since 3 am” said a statement issued by Bastar police .

Also Read: Maoists kill BJP leader in Bijapur accusing him of being police informer: Cops

The bodies of seven uniformed Maoist cadres have been recovered during the operation, which in progress.

Search operations and the encounter are still underway as forces press ahead in the dense and challenging terrain, added the officer.

More details of operation are awaited.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On