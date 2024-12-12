Seven suspected Maoists killed in joint operation in South Abujhmad

Raipur: At least seven suspected Maoists were killed on Thursday in a joint operation by the security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Abujhmaad jungles, officials said. Seven suspected Maoists killed in South Abujhmad (Representational image)

The operation commenced in response to intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region, said a police officer.

“Early on Thursday morning intermittent encounters have been ongoing between the security forces and Maoists since 3 am” said a statement issued by Bastar police .

Also Read: Maoists kill BJP leader in Bijapur accusing him of being police informer: Cops

The bodies of seven uniformed Maoist cadres have been recovered during the operation, which in progress.

Search operations and the encounter are still underway as forces press ahead in the dense and challenging terrain, added the officer.

More details of operation are awaited.