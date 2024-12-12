Seven suspected Maoists killed in joint operation in South Abujhmad

Seven suspected Maoists were killed in a joint operation by security forces in Abujhmaad jungles, ongoing since early Thursday morning.
Raipur: At least seven suspected Maoists were killed on Thursday in a joint operation by the security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Abujhmaad jungles, officials said.
The operation commenced in response to intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region, said a police officer.
“Early on Thursday morning intermittent encounters have been ongoing between the security forces and Maoists since 3 am” said a statement issued by Bastar police .