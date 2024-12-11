Maoist killed, two security personnel injured in Bijapur gunfight

Raipur: A suspected Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, police said in a statement. Security forces patrol a Maoist infested area (AP File Photo)

Two security personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, said an officer.

The gunbattle occurred in the forests of Munga village under the jurisdiction of the Gangloor police station.

“A District Reserve Guard (DRG) team was conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the area based on intelligence about the presence of several Maoist leaders, including divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam, company commander Vella, and 30-40 cadres in the Munga region,” the statement said.

The exchange of fire began as the patrolling team attempted to cordon off the area.

“After the firing ceased, police recovered the body of a Maoist along with a 9 mm pistol, an IED, six remote switches used to trigger IEDs, and other Maoist-related materials from the site,” the statement added.

The identity of the deceased Maoist is yet to be confirmed.

“The injured security personnel have been identified as Mangalam Kudiyam and Rajeshwar Shori, constables with the DRG,” the officer said.