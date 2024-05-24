 Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down another Maoist in Narayanpur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down another Maoist in Narayanpur

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Eight Maoists, including one killed in the latest encounter, have been gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Raipur: A day after seven Maoists were gunned down by the security personnel in a forest near Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, another suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter on Friday morning along the Narayanpur-Bijapur district, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the encounter took place when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was returning after Thursday’s anti-Naxal operation.

The STF personnel were part of a joint squad of security forces that had gunned down seven Maoists in an encounter in the Pallewaya-Handawada area along the Bijapur-Narayanpur.

The STF personnel were returning to their base when the Maoists opened fire at their patrolling vehicle, leading to a gunfight, said an official aware of the matter. After the firing stopped, the body of a Maoist in uniform was recovered from the spot, he added.

Altogether, eight Maoists have been killed in the operation, which was launched on May 21.

With the latest incident, the total number of deaths of alleged insurgents in separate encounters with security forces in the state has gone up to 113 this year.

Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down another Maoist in Narayanpur
