Severe turbulence rocks Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight, several passengers hurt

NEW DELHI: Several passengers sustained injuries after the Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney (AI-302) was rocked by severe turbulence on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said.

The incident on board Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight is the second incident of severe turbulence in two years that has resulted in injuries to passengers (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Air India spokesperson said three passengers availed medical assistance after the aircraft landed in Sydney.

A person aware of the matter said seven passengers reported minor sprain during the flight after Air India B787-800 aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

In a statement, the airline spokesperson said: “Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation”.

“This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice,” the airline added.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that a report on the incident was received from the airline. An official said seven passengers reported minor sprain due to the severe turbulence. “Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,” the official said, adding that medical assistance was arranged on arrival by the Air India airport manager in Sydney. Only three passengers availed the medical assistance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second incident of severe turbulence in two years that has resulted in injuries to passengers.

Last year on May 1, a Mumbai-Darbhanga SpiceJet flight carrying 195 passengers, encountered severe turbulence causing injuries to passengers. One of the passengers who sustained injuries in the incident later died after prolonged treatment.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail