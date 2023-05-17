Home / India News / Severe turbulence during Delhi-Sydney Air India flight, seven passengers sought medical assistance

Severe turbulence during Delhi-Sydney Air India flight, seven passengers sought medical assistance

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 02:28 PM IST

DGCA said that none of the passengers were hospitalised on the B787-800 aircraft and the injured passengers received the required medical assistance.

Severe mid-air turbulence during a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight Tuesday injured seven passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told news agency ANI Wednesday afternoon.

The avaiation regulator also said that the cabin crew had provided first aid to those who were injured during the flight.
The avaiation regulator also said that the cabin crew had provided first aid to those who were injured during the flight.

The national aviation regulator said the injured had received treatment on arrival in Sydney and that no hospitalisations were reported. The DGCA identified the flight as AI-302 flying a B787-800.

The DGCA also said AI cabin crew had provided first aid to the injured. "Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance," the DGCA had said soon after the incident.

Responding to the incident, Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”

More details are awaited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
air india express flights
air india express flights
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out