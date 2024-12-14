Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, second threat in 2 days

Several schools in Delhi, including RK Puram's Delhi Public School and Vasant Kunj's Ryan International School, on Saturday received bomb threats via email once again, ANI reported citing police. Police officials outside Delhi Public School, RK Puram, after it received bomb threat email on Saturday. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am.

Delhi police, the fire department, dog squad, and bomb detection teams have reached the school and a search operation has been launched.

So far nothing suspicious has been found but, search is underway, a police official said.

Police said that the group email was sent under the name of one Barry Allah from childrenofallah@outlook.com.

"Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah," the mail read.

"On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings, is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," it added.

2nd threat in 2 days

This the second series of threats in two days. Early on Friday, at least 30 schools across the national capital received hoax bomb threats via email, spreading panic among parents who rushed to get their children from school amid the morning rush.

Following thorough searches by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and bomb squads, no suspicious items were found at the schools.

ALSO READ | Several Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent home

Earlier on Monday, more than 44 schools received similar threats. And of the 30 schools targeted on Friday, 22 were repeats from Monday.

The threatening emails sent from capytopa@gmail.com did not include any demands. However the threat received on Monday demanded $30,000.

In lieu of the recent uptick in bomb threats, many parents have expressed concerns over the uncertainty that such instances are causing. Vikas Sharma, whose daughter studies at Safdarjung Enclave's DPS, said that parents nowadays often check their phones to check for updates about bomb threats.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools Conference and principal of Bal Bharti Public School, Noida, Asha Prabhakar said that authorities should find the source of these threats that are causing a lot of mental and physical stress to students, parents and school staff.

The Delhi High Court had earlier in November directed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government and Delhi police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including an extensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with bomb threats and other such situations.

The court had set an eight-week deadline for the completion of these tasks. It had said that the SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including school administration, municipal authorities, police and other law enforcement agencies.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday also voiced his concerns over the recurring cases of bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital.

He questioned the psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents disrupt their students and well-being if they continue unabated.