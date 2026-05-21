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Severe heatwave pushes India’s power grid to a historic 270GW milestone

India crossed 270 giga watt (GW) of peak demand on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s peak power demand of 265.44 GW, the power ministry said

Published on: May 21, 2026 08:07 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New delhi
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An unrelenting severe heatwave that has gripped large swathes of India has pushed the country’s electricity grid to a new milestone, shattering power demand records for the fourth consecutive day.

Student seen covering head and face with cloth to protect from heat wave on a hot summer day at Sector-11 in Gurugram (HT PHOTO/Parveen Kumar)

India crossed 270 giga watt (GW) of peak demand on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s peak power demand of 265.44 GW, the power ministry said as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the extreme daytime temperatures will persist through the week.

The IMD has forecast that the severe heat wave conditions will continue over the plains of northwest and central India and adjoining eastern India.

In a post on X, the ministry of power said the peak power demand had reached a new all-time high and that it was successfully met. “Today was the 4th consecutive day when the peak power demand (solar hours) reached a new all-time high. At 1545 hours (21.5.2026), the peak power demand (solar hours) of 270.82 GW was successfully met,” the ministry of power said.

“With projections pointing to 270 GW peak in the coming weeks, and hotter nights becoming the norm, India must urgently act on four fronts. First, fast-track the commissioning of 9.7 GW of battery and pumped hydro storage, planned for FY27, to utilise cheaper and surplus solar power during nights. Second, ensure adequate coal stocks are maintained, especially at plants distant from mines. Third, expand the application of time-of-day tariffs so that smart-metered consumers can optimise evening consumption. Fourth, equip discoms with AI-driven, weather-linked tools to anticipate demand hotspots to prevent transformer failures,” she added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

solar energy heatwave india meteorological department
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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