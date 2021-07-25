Amit Shah meets CMs from northeast, inaugurates connectivity project

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), which was funded by the Ministry of DoNER and built at a cost of ₹48.31 crore, at Mawiong near Shillong.

“It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect all Northeast State capitals by road, rail and air by 2024. The inauguration of the ISBT in Meghalaya will go a long way in fructifying the vision of our Prime Minister,” Shah said at the inauguration, which was also attended by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, Union DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

He said the new ISBT will accelerate economic activities, and facilitate better connectivity for passenger and goods vehicles.

“Shillong being the capital of erstwhile undivided Assam, it is natural and befitting that the city be connected with the other seven Northeastern states. This will help the economy and progress of Meghalaya and other Northeastern states,” he said.

He said that good connectivity is essential to the region as a whole for its development, security and to bring back its old glory.

“IT connectivity is very crucial for development and progress and the Government of India has laid emphasis to ensure that IT enabled services reach every corner in the country, so that people can reap its benefit from the comfort of their homes,” Shah added.

CM Sangma thanked Shah, saying his visit to the state during the ongoing Parliament session proves that the Centre gives due importance to the economic progress of the region.

“Northeast has potential for economic activities with its neighbouring nations and good transport facilities will pave the way and foster better trade and communication not only for the region but for the country as a whole,” Sangma added.

Shah also inaugurated the Cryogenic Oxygen plant at Umsawli and visited the Paediatric Unit at Covid Stepdown Hospital.

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation for a multi-facility convention and exhibition centre at North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Umiam and convened a special meeting with chief ministers of all Northeastern states on application of science and technology for mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development, identification and rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of flood water and assessment of bamboo resources for livelihood needs.

Meanwhile, after meeting Shah, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb stressed on using geospatial technology to harness potentiality of the Northeast Region to boost tourism.

“Geospatial technology can be regarded as providing a toolbox of techniques and technologies of wide applicability in the process of sustainable tourism development. Considering the enormous potential for tourism industry in all NER states, it is very much necessary to make use of geospatial technology for showcasing existing tourist spots as well as potential sites for tourism activity to the rest of the world,” Deb said.