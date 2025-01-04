Shah pushes for renewable energy in island regions

The administrations of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been asked to prioritise generation of energy through renewable sources including solar panels and windmills, a statement from the Union ministry of home affairs said on Friday following a meeting, chaired by Union minister Amit Shah, to review the ongoing development projects in the two Union territories. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 7th meeting of Island Development Agency (IDA), in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Chairing a meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) in New Delhi, called to review the ongoing development works including port development and tourism in both the archipelagos, Shah said that even though these islands are far from Delhi, “they are close to our hearts”.

“[Union home minister] Amit Shah reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. The MHA, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and Lakshadweep administration made comprehensive presentations on various development projects, including enhancements in digital connectivity, air connectivity, and port development,” the MHA statement said.

The home minister “underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep”, the statement said.

“Shah emphasized achieving the goal of 100% renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills in these regions. He also directed the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) to implement the ‘PM Surya Ghar’ scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups,” it said.

The crucial meeting — seventh since IDA was formed in June 2017 — has come amid a controversy over a mega infrastructure project planned for Great Nicobar, and proposed tourism boom in Lakshadweep.

The meeting was attended by Andaman and Nicobar Islands lieutenant governor Admiral (retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, Union home secretary Govind Mohan and secretaries from various union ministries, along with other senior officials.

The “development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities here is the priority of the government”, Shah said at the meeting according to the statement.

“The (Narendra Modi) government is preserving the culture and heritage of these islands and accelerating the development works. Shah emphasized the need for a holistic approach to infrastructure projects in both island groups and called on all concerned central ministries to collaborate on initiatives related to tourism, trade, and other key sectors,” the statement said, giving details of the meeting.

Shah, the MHA said, also issued clear directives to address pending issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects.

The meeting took place amid strong criticism of the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, which has been proposed in a remote biodiversity hotspot that is home to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) — the Shompen and Nicobarese.

The project proposes to build an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Greenfield International Airport (4000 Peak Hour Passengers-PHP), Township & Area development and 450 MVA Gas and Solar based power plant.

In December, the Union environment ministry asked that a larger bench of the National Green Tribunal, Eastern Zone comprising six or more members, hear the application related to Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project.

The original application, Ashish Kothari Versus The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change & Anr was decided by a bench comprising six members in 2023.

NGT heard the ministry’s appeal, filed on December 5, and directed that the matter be placed before the NGT Chairperson for appropriate orders. It also listed the case on February 7, 2025 before the Eastern bench which will be subject to any orders which may be passed by the Chairperson, it said. The ministry’s appeal may be prompted by a desire to expedite the project, currently held up on account of the conditions placed by the 2023 order which emphasized on the need for adequate studies of the impact of the mega project on coral reefs, mangroves, turtle nesting sites, bird nesting sites, other wildlife, and erosion, and on aspects related to disaster management and conservation and mitigation measures.

This year 3 related applications have been filed in NGT about non-compliance of NGT’s order. These applications are pending.

Further, HT, along with the Pulitzer Center, reported in September how climate crisis, particularly severe heat waves since October 2023, impacted Lakshadweep’s coral reefs, along with tourism and infrastructure plans that are threatening the fragile balance between growth and environmental protection.