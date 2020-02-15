Shaheen Bagh protestors plan to meet Amit Shah on Sunday afternoon

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 18:30 IST

A group of the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have indicated that they will go to meet home minister Amit Shah on Sunday afternoon to discuss the controversial legislation.

The protestors were quoted as saying that they would take up Shah on the offer he made for discussion with anyone looking for clarifications on the legislation that has seen protracted protests across the country over fears that it combined with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be used to target the Muslim community.

There is no official confirmation of the meeting from the home ministry, though a news agency has quoted MHA sources to deny any such meeting was scheduled.

“No such meeting is scheduled with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tomorrow,” the ANI said, quoting a home ministry source.

Shah was reported on Thursday to have invited “anyone” who wanted to discuss issues related to the CAA. He said his office will provide an appointment for discussion “within three days” of the request.

ANI quoted some protestors at Shaheen Bagh to say some of them were planning to meet Shah at 2 pm on Sunday.

“Amit Shah ji invited the entire country to come & meet him to discuss issues related to Citizenship Amendment Act. So, we’ll be going to meet him tomorrow at 2 pm. We don’t have any delegation, anyone who has an issue with the CAA will be going,” the agency attributed the protestors as saying.

Protests at Shaheen Bagh have continued since December 14, 2019, when a group of 14-15 women protestors first assembled in opposition to the passage of the amended citizenship act, calling it unconstitutional.

Another news agency claimed that opinion on meeting Shah was divided among Shaheen Bagh protestors.