Shahi paneer, pizza, momo without onion, garlic. The menu at Kanwar camps

This year's menu at Kanwar Yatra camps seems to be striking a balance between tradition and the contemporary as it offers foods like Shahi Paneer and Pulao to Pasta, Pizza and Momo – all prepared without onion and garlic, mixing the traditional with the new.

Kanwariyas take rest inside a temporary Kanwar Yatra camp (shivir) after collecting sacred Ganga Jal, as they pause during their onward journey to offer the holy water at Shiva temples. (HT Photos)

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Some camps are also using roti-makers and machines to chop vegetables in bulk, while others have declared themselves plastic-free to provide a clean environment to the devotees, news agency PTI reported.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government also shared an update saying the district authorities are continuously inspecting private camps to monitor food quality, hygiene standards, and overall arrangements.

Also read: Meerut visit today: CM to conduct aerial survey of Kanwar route, shower petals on pilgrims

A full-day meal schedule has been arranged for the kanwariyas, the report added.

The daily menu at Kanwar camps

Early morning snacks include tea, biscuits, poha, and jalebi. The breakfast spread includes samosas, kachoris, bread pakoras, vegetable hakka noodles, and honey chilli potatoes.

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{{^usCountry}} Lunch features dishes like shahi paneer, kadhai paneer, paneer lababdar, dal makhani, and mixed vegetables, served with chur-chur naan, butter naan, jeera rice, and rotis. Sweet dishes such as rabri-jalebi, rasmalai, rasgulla and gulab jamun complement the main course. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lunch features dishes like shahi paneer, kadhai paneer, paneer lababdar, dal makhani, and mixed vegetables, served with chur-chur naan, butter naan, jeera rice, and rotis. Sweet dishes such as rabri-jalebi, rasmalai, rasgulla and gulab jamun complement the main course. {{/usCountry}}

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Heavy traffic congestion on GT Road near Sai Upvan as Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water from Haridwar take an alternate route towards their destinations.

For evening snacks, pilgrims are served spring rolls, chilli paneer, manchurian, white and red sauce pasta, vegetable pizza, momos, macaroni, soup, and burgers.

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Dinner spread has chhole-puri, matar paneer, pulao, dal and rotis, along with kheer, halwa, fruit custard, and gulab jamun. The camps also ensure a continuous supply of lassi, buttermilk, juice, tea, coffee, and cold drinking water, the statement said.

Tech upgrade at Kanwar camp kitchens

One of the other highlights of the Kanwar Yatra has been the machine at the Kankarkheda Vyapar Sangh camp that can knead 20 kg of dough at once and an automatic roti-making machine.

The machine produces approximately 16 rotis per minute and around 900 per hour, with a daily output of 6,000 to 7,000 rotis, Neeraj Mittal and operations manager Rajesh Khanna were quoted as saying.

Also read: 48-hour zero traffic: Amroha national highway reserved for Kanwar Yatra

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The machines have been deployed for tasks such as chopping vegetables and preparing spices in bulk to help prepare bulk meals.

At the Modipuram camp, arrangements have been made for special fasting-friendly meals ('falahar'). Dishes made from buckwheat (kuttu) and water chestnut (singhara) flour, potato curry, seasonal fruits, and other fasting-appropriate foods are being provided, Sudhir Rastogi, a member of the organising team was quoted as saying.

After their long journey, devotees are also served hot 'kesar doodh' (saffron-infused milk) in traditional kulhads (clay cups) to help them replenish their energy.

This time, many camps have been made completely plastic-free. Stainless steel utensils are being used to serve food instead of plastic or thermocol plates.

Overall hygiene at serving stations and a clean environment aim to convey a message of environmental conservation during the Kanwar Yatra.

Yogi Adityanath's petal shower for Kanwariyas

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This year, the Kanwar Yatra commenced on July 30 with the start of the holy month of Shravan and will conclude on August 11.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome 'kanwariyas' in Meerut on today by showering flower petals upon them, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Also read: Schools, colleges shut for Kanwar Yatra till Aug 12 in Ghaziabad

He will conduct an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route and vet its security and other arrangements, the government said in its statement.

Adityanath will land in Meerut at Hindon Airport from a helicopter and will then shower flower petals on the 'kanwariyas' from a platform near the Dulhera police outpost in the Modipuram area.

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