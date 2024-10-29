Sharad Pawar attacks Ajit Pawar: 'Will you break family for post'

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday accused his nephew, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, of breaking their family for the latter's political ambitions. Sharad Pawar was campaigning for his grandnephew and NCP (SP) nominee from the Baramati assembly segment, Yugendra Pawar. He mimicked Ajit Pawar pretending to wipe his eyes with a handkerchief in the middle of his speech. NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar (ANI)

Referring to Yugendra Pawar's candidature, Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar alleged yesterday that "seniors" should have ensured that the family rift was avoided.

Sharad Pawar today said: "My parents and brothers never taught me the sin of breaking the house (family)".

"People tasked me with leading Maharashtra a long time ago. I am now a mentor and have entrusted the party affairs to the new generation," he added.

Underscoring the uncertainties of politics, the former union minister said one should not leave his colleagues for the sake of securing power for oneself.

"Unfortunately, when we (NCP) were not in power, some of our colleagues suddenly woke up at dawn and took oath. That government didn't last for even four days," Pawar said.

He was referring to Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as CM after the 2019 assembly elections.

"He (Ajit) went to the other side to secure the deputy chief minister's post despite having served as Deputy CM four times. You got the position most of the time. If you fail to get the position only once, will you break the house (family)?" Sharad Pawar added.

"Now it is being said that I broke the family. It is a funny thing to hear," he said.

Sharad Pawar said he never did anything by going against anyone.

"Going forward, regardless of anyone taking any stand, I will not go on the wrong track. I will ensure that my family will remain united," Sharad Pawar added.

Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar's father also lived with him.

"All my brothers, including Anantrao Pawar (father of Ajit Pawar), lived with me," he added.

"I could concentrate on my job because of the blessings of my brothers. I won't discriminate against their children," he said.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

"During Lok Sabha polls, people were told (by Ajit) not to fall prey to emotion. People were told that Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) would shed tears and seek votes (for his daughter Supriya Sule)," Sharad Pawar said.

"You might have seen in yesterday's speech.....", he said even as he took out a handkerchief pretending to wipe tears, mimicking Ajit.

The Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

With inputs from PTI