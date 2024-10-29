Ajit says Sharad Pawar split the family over Baramati contest

PUNE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, while filing his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat on Monday, accused his uncle, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, of creating a family rift by endorsing a candidate to run against him. Ajit’s wife, Sunetra, and his sister performed an ‘aukshan’ ritual before he filed the form. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit stated, “I previously admitted to making a mistake, but now it seems others are too (doing the same thing). My mother even advised against anyone running against me. Yet, I heard Saheb [Sharad Pawar] instructed someone to do just that, creating a split within the family. Politics shouldn’t be brought to such a low level; it took generations to build our unity, and a single act can break it.”

While Ajit highlighted his mother’s stance, his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar, refuted the claim, stating, “I don’t recall any occasion where my mother made such remarks. In fact, she never speaks about politics.”

Earlier in the day, Yugendra Pawar said, “This (split in the family) was unfortunate but all of us in the family decided that we need to stay with Pawar Sahab because he is the founder of the NCP, he is the patriarch of the family and it is because of him that not only Baramati but everybody around also prospered.”

At a public meeting after filing his nomination, Ajit addressed criticisms of Baramati’s development.

“Some question the work done here. Development isn’t just about roads and schools; it’s about understanding community needs. People have the right to speak, but their talk often lacks clarity.”

Ajit’s wife, Sunetra, and his sister performed an ‘aukshan’ ritual before he filed the form. During a media interaction, Ajit reflected on past mistakes, saying, “I erred by fielding Sunetra against Supriya Sule, but now the same mistake is being repeated. In a democracy, anyone can file a nomination.”

Emotional, he continued, “It takes generations to keep a family united, yet it takes only a moment to break it. Family disputes should remain private.”

Ajit admitted he once considered not contesting from Baramati and had received requests to run from Shirur and Sinnar. “Ultimately, it was the voters of Baramati who urged me to stay. I didn’t need drama or protests – just genuine support from my constituency.”