Ajit Pawar's big charge at uncle Sharad: ‘Saheb split the family’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday hit out at his uncle Sharad Pawar, accusing the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder of creating a split in the family.



“I previously admitted to making a mistake, but it seems like others are now making errors too. My family and I had agreed to file the form in Baramati first, but that didn't happen. Despite the challenges, we managed to improve the situation,” the 60-year-old NCP leader said at a rally after filing nomination from Baramati.



Ajit Pawar's nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate. The deputy CM has been an MLA from this constituency since 1991.



A file photo of Ajit Pawar with uncle Sharad Pawar.(HT File Photo)

“My mother has been very supportive, and she even advised that they should not nominate anyone against Ajit Pawar. However, I was told that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) instructed someone to file a nomination against me,” ANI quoted Ajit Pawar.



Referring to Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM said,"Saheb created the split within the family. ... I just want to say that politics should not be brought to such a low level, because it took the generations to be united and it doesn't take a single moment to break the family."

Referring to the development work in his constituency, Ajit Pawar said,"Some people questions development work done in Baramati, this doesn't mean development by making roads and even building schools does not mean development. I need to understand what is development what should be done so that we can say this development, ... I understand you have a right to speak ......but, what you talk it is not understandable."

Ajit Pawar exuded confidence of winning the election and said that the no continuing scheme would be shut, as it is for the benefit of people.

Ajit Pawar split NCP in 2023

On November 23, 2019, Ajit Pawar stunned everyone by attempting a coup against his uncle Sharad Pawar when he took oath as a deputy CM to Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours.



Sharad Pawar managed to bring back Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray a few days later.



However, the ambitious nephew managed to split his uncle's party in 2023 when he along with eight MLAs rebelled and took oath as a deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance government.



On February 6, the Election Commission recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the real NCP.