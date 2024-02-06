 Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, rules Election Commission

Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, rules Election Commission

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 07:40 PM IST

Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission.

In a setback for Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday officially recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The EC's decision is based on the "test of legislative majority," granting Ajit Pawar's group the NCP symbol amid internal election disputes.

Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar(HT_PRINT)
Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar(HT_PRINT)

"This Commission holds that the faction led by the Petitioner, Sh. Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol "clock" for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," the EC's order read.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ- ‘Beware of emotional appeal of last election’: Ajit targets Sharad Pawar in Baramati

The poll panel resolved the NCP dispute in favour of Ajit Pawar's faction after over 10 hearings in 6 months. The commission has provided a one-time option to claim a name for their new formation and submit three preferences to the Commission, with the deadline set for 3 pm on February 7.

The hearings, which commenced on July 1 last year between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, involved strong legal teams from both sides, including Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and Maninder Singh for the petitioner, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat from the respondent.

ALSO READ- Ajit Pawar's faction gets NCP name, symbol. What's next for Sharad Pawar camp

The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this case, where both groups were found to be operating outside the party constitution and organizational elections, according to the poll panel.

The occupants of the post were primarily assessed to be appointed by self-nominated members of the electoral college, going against internal party democracy.

Serious inconsistencies in terms of timelines in the Sharad Pawar group's claim of having an organisational majority resulted in the unreliability of their claim, the panel stated.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On