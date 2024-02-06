 Ajit Pawar's faction gets NCP name, symbol. What's next for Sharad Pawar camp | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ajit Pawar's faction gets NCP name, symbol. What's next for Sharad Pawar camp

Ajit Pawar's faction gets NCP name, symbol. What's next for Sharad Pawar camp

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Feb 06, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Ajit Pawar-led faction getting the NCP name and symbol can have significant bearing on the upcoming polls – both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), dealing a blow to party founder Sharad Pawar ahead of crucial Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections. Ending months of speculation over the factional fight, the Election Commission also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar.(ANI)
NCP founder Sharad Pawar.(ANI)

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have been found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll panel observed.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A leader of the Sharad Pawar-led group said that the poll panel's decision to announce Ajit's faction as the real NCP was taken under pressure.

“This is the murder of democracy. What happened is unfortunate,” former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh said. The poll panel gave this ruling under “pressure from above,” Deshmukh told a TV channel, without elaborating on his claim.

What's next for the Sharad Pawar faction?

With losing the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the faction led by his nephew, the Sharad Pawar faction now faces a critical decision. The Commission has provided a one-time option for the faction to form a new political entity and submit three preferences for the upcoming elections to six seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

To comply with the Commission's directive, the Sharad Pawar faction must submit their chosen new name for the political formation and provide their preferences for the Rajya Sabha seats by 4pm on February 4. Failure to do so will result in the MLAs aligning with the Sharad Pawar faction being treated as independent for the purpose of Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On