Maharashtra assembly polls: Confident of Baramati’s loyalty, says Ajit Pawar in face-off against nephew Yugendra

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar, set to face his nephew Yugendra Pawar on his home turf of Baramati, expressed confidence in the constituency’s voters on Friday. He noted that the people of Baramati have consistently backed him, emphasising their trust in his leadership. Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar addressing a rally in Indapur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) announced on Thursday that 32-year-old Yugendra, son of Ajit’s younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, would contest from Baramati, setting the stage for a high-stakes family rivalry as Maharashtra heads to the polls on November 20.

When asked in Indapur about his nephew’s challenge, Ajit said such contests are part of electoral politics.

“Anyone can file a nomination. The people of Baramati are wise, and I have faith in them. By November 23 (counting day), we’ll have a clear picture,” he said, adding, in the past seven to eight elections, Baramati’s voters have stood by me, both as an MP and as MLA and I have served faithfully.

Ajit highlighted the development efforts he’s led in Baramati, encouraging voters to compare the constituency with others. “I’ve done all I could, and the people of Baramati have supported me every time. In the last election, I won by a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes. Baramati is my home, my family. I’ll file my nomination on October 28,” he confirmed.

The Mahayuti coalition partners, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP, and Shiv Sena (led by chief minister Eknath Shinde), are still finalising seat-sharing for 11 of the 288 assembly seats. Pawar stated that 10 per cent of his party’s seats would be reserved for minority community candidates.

“Some names have been announced, and we’re discussing the remaining 11 seats. Not everyone can be satisfied,” he added.

Ajit recently visited Delhi for discussions with top BJP leadership. Meanwhile, BJP released a list of 99 candidates, with NCP and Shiv Sena announcing 45 candidates each.

Ajit targets NCP (SP) leader Harshwardhan Patil

Ajit took a strong stance against Harshwardhan Patil, calling him “selfish” for earlier joining the BJP for personal gains. Pawar criticised Patil’s cooperative institutions, stating they were financially struggling.

Patil, who recently switched to NCP (SP) and filed his nomination, previously allied with the BJP and, at a recent public meeting, admitted to having covertly supported NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha campaign, despite officially backing the Mahayuti candidate.

“How can one trust people who, while publicly expressing support, admit to helping the opposition? Voters must see through this. We believe in open friendships and rivalries; we don’t deceive anyone,” he said.

Pawar alleged that Patil’s connections with Union Home Minister Amit Shah secured him ₹300 crore in aid but questioned the management of Patil’s institutions, including a milk cooperative reportedly burdened with ₹500 crore in debt.

“He’s turned all his institutes bankrupt. He should visit Baramati to see institutions run effectively,” Pawar stated, hinting that Indapur might not be an easy contest for Patil.

The Pawar-Patil rivalry, spanning over two decades, has fuelled heated exchanges between the two leaders.