‘Raut doesn’t know what we've done': Pawar responds to Saamana editorial on him

Day after Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's mouthpiece Saamana's editorial claimed Sharad Pawar had failed to groom a successor to take the NCP forward, the veteran leader on Tuesday responded to the comment.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.(PTI)

“Sanjay Raut doesn't know what we have done. The characteristic of NCP is that we all colleagues discuss things, come out with different opinions but we do not go out to publicise them as it is our family matter. As family we all know how the party is going to be taken ahead and how new leadership will be created”, Pawar said in Satara. On Monday, the Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction in the Saamana editorial ahd also claimed that the panel set up to decide Pawar's successor had included some members who were keen to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party. But these members were compelled to ask the veteran leader to continue due to pressure from the NCP cadres, the editorial read.

"Sharad Pawar is like an old banyan tree in politics who had left the Congress party, founded NCP, and expanded it. Pawar is indeed an important figure in national politics and his words command respect. However, he has failed to create a successor who could take his party forward,” the editorial had said.Last week, the 82-year-old leader had announced his decision to step down as NCP chief after helming the party for 24 years. His decision had sent shockwaves among the party cadre. After pressure from party workers and leaders mounted, Pawar said he would take two-three days to rethink. Finally, Pawar announced it was not right to step aside and he has withdrawn his resignation. “I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)", he had said.

